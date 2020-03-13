Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

AEE opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. Ameren has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,533,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

