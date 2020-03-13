American Financial Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.