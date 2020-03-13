American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

AHOTF traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 29,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,796. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

