American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Financial Review

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 19.35% 10.94% 1.40% First Financial Bancorp 26.81% 9.56% 1.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National BankShares and First Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.61 $20.91 million $3.10 8.28 First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 2.16 $198.07 million $2.14 7.56

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National BankShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American National BankShares and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

American National BankShares currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.99%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than American National BankShares.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats American National BankShares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

