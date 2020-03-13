American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

American National Insurance stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $141.29.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 508.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.