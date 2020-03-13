American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of American Outdoor Brands worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOBC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 836,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $335.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.36. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

