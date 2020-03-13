American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $488,407.92 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $21.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.99. 4,219,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,302. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $185.77 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

