American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

American Tower has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NYSE AMT traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.76. 73,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,482. American Tower has a 1-year low of $185.70 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

