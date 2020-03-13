Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amgen were worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Amgen by 31.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 225.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. 6,854,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day moving average of $218.56. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.