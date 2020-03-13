Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Position Raised by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,145 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

