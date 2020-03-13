Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPY. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AMPY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 813,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,438. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

