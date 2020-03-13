Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 813,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.