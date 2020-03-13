Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 6,162,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,647. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,660 shares of company stock worth $7,540,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

