Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.