Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $113.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. Mimecast posted sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $426.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $428.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $519.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Mimecast by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

