Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post $82.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.25 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $88.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $330.49 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.49. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $475,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 928,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

