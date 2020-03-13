Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Global Net Lease (GNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL):

3/10/2020 – Global Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/6/2020 – Global Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Global Net Lease had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Global Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Global Net Lease is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Global Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/13/2020 – Global Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of GNL opened at $13.14 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,137,000 after acquiring an additional 280,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $24,551,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

