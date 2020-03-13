ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANSELL LTD/S stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. ANSELL LTD/S has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $89.38.

Get ANSELL LTD/S alerts:

ANSELL LTD/S Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSELL LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSELL LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.