Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ATEX stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $638.86 million and a PE ratio of -16.80.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 25,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.01 per share, with a total value of $1,181,858.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

