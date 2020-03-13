Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.