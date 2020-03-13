Anton Tagliaferro Acquires 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,650.00 ($32,375.89).

QV Equities stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.76 ($0.54). 439,631 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 million and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.01. QV Equities Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of A$1.15 ($0.82).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

