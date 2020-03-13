AO Asset Management LP Invests $11.35 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 218,095 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Adobe by 808.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 239,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Adobe by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after buying an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $285.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $252.03 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

