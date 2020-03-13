Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE AIV opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

