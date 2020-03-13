Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

NASDAQ APEN opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

A number of research firms have commented on APEN. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.