Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Acquires $223,600.00 in Stock

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 1,909,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,160. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.