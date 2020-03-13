Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.55% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $92,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 4,960,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

