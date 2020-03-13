Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

