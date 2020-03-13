Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,950,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,363,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.