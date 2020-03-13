Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. 294,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.