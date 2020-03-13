Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 331,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $27.01 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

