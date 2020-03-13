APR Coin (APR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 54.5% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $29,368.48 and approximately $73.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015967 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00451873 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000553 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,663,956 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.