Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APTX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.39. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares in the company, valued at $417,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,420,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,412. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 360.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

