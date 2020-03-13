Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $7.07 on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

