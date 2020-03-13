Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Aptiv worth $50,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,771,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,749,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 159,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,950. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

