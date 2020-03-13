Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 377,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, insider David A. Frank acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 61,974 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Aquabounty Technologies stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

