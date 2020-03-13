Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 463,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.05 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

