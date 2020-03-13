ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AETUF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $844.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.17. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

