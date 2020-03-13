ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded at Raymond James

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $844.63 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.69 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.