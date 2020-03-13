ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.21. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

