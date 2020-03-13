Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 10,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

