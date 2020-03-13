Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.58. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

