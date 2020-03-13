Arepacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $41,711.81 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00085691 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,930,710 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

