Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,852 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 3.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

