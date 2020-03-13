Argus Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.