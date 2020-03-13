Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Arqma has a total market cap of $9,348.65 and $152.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.02341974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.03103859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00653503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00675251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00079570 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00483573 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,009,584 coins and its circulating supply is 3,965,041 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

