Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Lowered to $7.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.