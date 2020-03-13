Ascot Resources’ (AOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

