Ashley Chaffin Glover Sells 2,460 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 1,644,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,220. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

