ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATIF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. ATIF has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

