Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:AT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AT. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 11,324,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,352 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,474,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,813,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

